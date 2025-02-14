Transport minister meets high-level UN officials in Geneva

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on the sidelines of the 87th annual session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Inland Transport Committee in Geneva, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation in trade, transport, and sustainable investment.

According to IRNA, Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted Iran’s role as a founding member of UNCTAD, stating that the country has always played an active role within the Group of 77 and China, which was established during UNCTAD’s first conference.

She noted Iran’s chairmanship of the group in 2000 and stated that the country is currently serving as the coordinator of the Group of 77 and China on financing for development, the drafting committee, and the main negotiating group. She added that Iran is leading the group in negotiations for the 16th UNCTAD Conference, set to take place in Vietnam in October 2025.

Sadegh underscored the potential for cooperation between Iran and UNCTAD in transit and transport and called for leveraging the organization’s expertise in sustainable investment, trade development, and transport infrastructure enhancement. She also proposed joint training workshops and invited the UNCTAD Secretary-General to visit Iran.

She further stressed the need for a joint roadmap between Iran and UNCTAD to strengthen ties and implement agreed decisions, advocating for constructive engagement to maximize existing opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.

Enhancing cooperation between Iran, UNECE

Sadegh also met with the Executive Secretary of the UNECE, in which the officials focused on enhancing cooperation between Iran and UNECE in various transport sectors, including road safety, reduction of road fatalities, standardization, and the organization of joint training workshops on transport and transit.

The two sides also discussed Iran’s hosting of key transport-related meetings and cooperation in Iran’s accession to major international transport conventions and agreements, particularly the European Agreement Concerning the Work of Crews of Vehicles Engaged in International Road Transport (AETR).

On Sunday, February 9, Sadegh arrived in Geneva at the head of a high-level delegation. On Monday, she attended an international conference titled “The Future of Transport,” co-hosted by the World Economic Forum and UNECE at the WEF headquarters in Geneva.

She also participated in the UNECE Inland Transport Committee’s international session and a ministerial panel, where she presented Iran’s transport sector’s capacities and advantages. She condemned unilateral and unjust sanctions as an obstacle to green transport initiatives and outlined Iran’s stance on various transport issues.

On Thursday night, Sadegh departed Geneva for Tehran.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Farzaneh Sadegh (R) and Executive Secretary of UNECE Tatiana Molcean