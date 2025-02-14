Iran attends 38th executive committee meeting of ROPME

TEHRAN – Ahmad-Reza Lahijanzadeh, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), represented Iran in the 38th executive committee meeting of the Regional Organization for the Protection of Marine Environment (ROPME), which was held in Kuwait on Thursday.

ROPME was established in Kuwait in 1979 and was quickly ratified by seven member states (Iran, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates).

It focuses on protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, Kuwaiti Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, chaired the 38th meeting of the Executive Committee of the ROPME.

During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to protect the marine environment. The official also noted that joint coordination among member states contributes to environmental sustainability and addressing challenges that threaten marine resources.

At the 37th executive committee meeting of ROPME in Kuwait, on January 29, 2024, Iran asked ROPME to help the country set up a regional center for biodiversity.

“We have been cooperating with the ROPME for the protection of the marine environment of the region for more than 40 years,” Mojtaba Zoljoodi, an official with DOE, said.

“We have tried to take effective measures to prevent and manage marine pollution and preserve its unique environment. But now it’s time to adopt a new approach to tackle the problem more seriously,” he added.

He went on to say that one of the most effective policies is the use of a road map. A document that defines the strategic direction and paves the way to achieve our goals.

“Happily, this strategic plan has been developed under ROPME guidance and the cooperation of all executive committee representatives.

We have approved the prepared document and only made minor amendments to it. It was handed to the ROPME before the meeting, which we hope to be accepted by other member states,” he noted.

Iran, Kuwait boost environmental ties

In April 2024, Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounchi, in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), Mohammed Al-Ahmad, conferred on ways to expand environmental cooperation between the two countries.

“Managing regional environmental challenges and dealing with environmental pollutants, concerning the daily traffic of dozens of oil tankers from the Persian Gulf, which have posed risk to the life of both marine creatures and the coastal residents, have always been among Iran’s concerns,” ISNA quoted Toutounchi as saying.

He went on to say that Iran is ready to cooperate with ROPME to prevent environmental disasters, conduct research projects, organize training workshops to measure pollutants; and establish monitoring stations.

Al-Ahmad, for his part, highlighted the key role of Iran, which has control over half of the Persian Gulf coast and the Sea of Oman. He said the ROPME organization, during 45 years of continuous monitoring of oil tankers’ passages has tried to lessen the environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf.

He expressed hope to be able to develop effective plans to deal with pollution and clean up the beaches and marine environments by enhancing cooperation among member states and using the experiences of Iranian experts and practitioners.

