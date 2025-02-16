South Pars pressure boosting project: a strategic step in developing shared fields

TEHRAN – Iran's First Vice President has highlighted the strategic importance of the South Pars pressure boosting project, emphasizing its role in increasing production and creating jobs.

According to a report by Shana, on February 16, Mohammad Reza Aref, during a meeting on the execution plan for the South Pars gas field pressure boosting project, praised the coordination between the Ministry of Oil and the National Development Fund to establish a financial framework for this critical project.

Aref stated that the development and utilization of shared oil and gas fields remain a top priority for the 14th government, underscoring that the implementation of this project will contribute significantly to boosting the oil industry's growth, increasing the country's GDP, and, most importantly, generating employment.

EF/MA