Tehran proposes ROPME to include SDSs in strategic plan

TEHRAN –Attending the 38th meeting of the Regional Organization for the Protection of Marine Environment (ROPME) executive committee (EXCOME 38), Iran has put forward a proposal to incorporate combating sand and dust storms (SDSs) in the Organization’s strategic plan.

The EXCOME 38th was held on February 13 in Kuwait. Ahmad-Reza Lahijanzadeh, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), represented the country in this year’s meeting.

During the meeting, participants conferred on the strategic plan focusing on the three main axes: Persian Gulf pollution, climate change, and the preservation of biodiversity. They also agreed to follow up on Iran’s offer in expert meetings, ISNA reported.

Even if SDS is not approved as the fourth axe of the strategic plan, it will be added to the climate change issue, Lahijanzadeh noted.

The participants also reviewed the approvals at the 37th executive committee meeting and discussed the generalities of the executive plan for 2025, the administrative, financial, and technical programs of the Secretariat, and several initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability in the ROPME Sea Area (RSA).

It was also decided to follow up on designing a strategic plan through holding consistent virtual meetings, Lahijanzadeh added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian and Kuwaiti officials discussed joint marine issues.

Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, Kuwaiti Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, chaired the 38th meeting of the executive committee of the ROPME.

During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to protect the marine environment. The official also noted that joint coordination among member states contributes to environmental sustainability and addressing challenges that threaten marine resources.

At the 37th executive committee meeting of ROPME in Kuwait, on January 29, 2024, Iran asked ROPME to help the country set up a regional center for biodiversity.

“We have been cooperating with the ROPME for the protection of the marine environment of the region for more than 40 years,” Mojtaba Zoljoodi, an official with DOE, said.

“We have tried to take effective measures to prevent and manage marine pollution and preserve its unique environment. But now it’s time to adopt a new approach to tackle the problem more seriously,” he added.

He went on to say that one of the most effective policies is the use of a road map. A document that defines the strategic direction and paves the way to achieve our goals.

“Happily, this strategic plan has been developed under ROPME guidance and the cooperation of all executive committee representatives.

We have approved the prepared document and only made minor amendments to it. It was handed to the ROPME before the meeting, which we hope to be accepted by other member states,” he noted.

