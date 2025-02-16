Knowledge-based firms to attend CMEF 2025

TEHRAN –Supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, a delegation of Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 91st edition of China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) 2025, which is scheduled to be held from April 8 to 11 in Shanghai.

A wide range of products and services including medical imaging, medical electronic equipment, in-vitro diagnostics, medical robots, medical optics, orthopedics, medical consumables, hospital construction and logistics, disinfection and infection control, and medical services are presented at CMEF.

It will also include events such as the International Manufacturing and Components Design Show (ICMD), China International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show (CRS), China International Elderly Care and Nursing Show (CECN), China International Home Care Exhibition (Life care), Intelligent Health China (IHC), International Emergency, Rescue & Safe China (ERSC), and Animal Health China (AHC).

The fair will bring together all stakeholders in the healthcare sector and hosts a wide array of participants and visitors. The event will feature over 5,000 participating companies, 310,000 healthcare professionals, and visitors from more than 150 countries and regions

It serves as a great opportunity for Knowledge-based firms to showcase their latest products and expand their markets.

Over 60 countries import Iranian medical equipment

On January 13, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment such as anesthesia machines and other equipment are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Yaqoubzadeh went on to say that the country’s need for medical equipment production is three to four billion dollars per year, some one billion dollars of which is imported.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

