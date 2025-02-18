Alishah becomes Persepolis’s all-time record appearance holder

TEHRAN – Omid Alishah became Persepolis’s all-time record appearance holder Monday night in the match against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite.

He surpassed Ali Parvin's record by playing his 280th match for the team, making him the record holder for the most appearances for Persepolis.

Alishah has scored 24 goals, provided 46 assists, and won three penalties in those 280 matches for Persepolis.

He is one of the most decorated players in Persepolis's history, having won five league titles, two Hazfi Cups, and three Super Cups with the team.