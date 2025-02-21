Exclusive: Islamic Jihad says no dissent among Iranian officials on Palestine issue

TEHRAN – Nasser Abu Sharif, the Islamic Jihad's representative in Iran, said that recent meetings with various Iranian officials reaffirmed Iran's long-standing, unanimous commitment to the Palestinian cause across its political, diplomatic, and military establishment.

“During our recent trip to Iran, we had the opportunity to meet with prominent political and military figures, from the President and Foreign Minister to senior commanders of the IRGC and the National Security Council Secretariat,” Abu Sharif said in remarks to the Tehran Times. “The common point of all these meetings was a clear and explicit emphasis on the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves and confront Zionist occupation—a right also guaranteed by international laws and conventions.”

Abu Sharif added that the Islamic Jihad observed a firm Iranian commitment to providing comprehensive support for the Palestinian struggle, extending beyond spiritual or political means to include material assistance aimed at strengthening Palestinian resilience in Gaza, the West Bank, and all areas facing occupation. “Indeed, these unified and strong positions across Iran's political and military system reinforced our confidence that the Islamic Republic's support for our cause is strategic and based on a long-term vision. What we understood is that this support is not subject to changing interests or conditions,” he noted.

For decades, Iran, as part of the Axis of Resistance, has supported the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation. During Israel’s latest war in Gaza, Iran was a leading diplomatic voice, urging action against Israel, although its calls were largely ignored by other regional states. Tehran had proposed a temporary severance of ties with Israel to halt the violence in Gaza.

Furthermore, in 2024, Iranian armed forces directly targeted Israeli positions in occupied territories in what have been described as the largest missile and drone attacks in history. Iran also provides support to other Resistance groups aiding Palestinians, including Yemen’s Ansarullah, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Iraqi forces.

Before meeting with several high-ranking officials, the Islamic Jihad held a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his private office in Tehran. Abu Sharif described the group's discussions with the Leader as very “positive” and “cordial”.

“Our meeting with His Eminence Ayatollah Al-Uzma Seyyed Ali Khamenei was very cordial and focused particularly on the issue of Palestine. We felt that he has a deep concern for the Palestinian cause and appreciates the role of Resistance in Gaza and the West Bank as a formidable barrier against Zionist occupation and apartheid policies,” the envoy explained.

An important part of Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks focused on the significance of unity among different Palestinian factions. “He emphasized the importance of internal unity among the Resistance groups and insisted on being vigilant against various conspiracies, including efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians or erase the Palestinian issue completely. From his viewpoint, internal unity is a solid shield for the oppressed Palestinian nation and its heroic resistance against occupation and Zionist crimes.”

Abu Sharif said, overall, the meetings in Tehran gave the Islamic Jihad more confidence to continue its fight against Israeli occupation. “With steadfast determination, we will continue the path of Resistance until the complete liberation of our lands.”

