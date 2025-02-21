Remains of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas given to Red Cross: Hamas

Hamas says it has handed the remains of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross, after Israel said her body was not among those released on Thursday.

Ori Goldberg, an Israeli political commentator, says the return of Bibas’s body is “an incentive” for Saturday’s captive-prisoner swap to move forward “in an orderly fashion”.

“I think Hamas undertook extra special effort to demonstrate its seriousness and its commitment to the deal,” Goldberg told Al Jazeera.

“It’s in both sides’ interests to complete phase one and the release of the six live Israeli captives and the Palestinian prisoners.”