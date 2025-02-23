Nasrallah’s funeral a regional turning point, Amb. Amani says amidst sea of attendees

TEHRAN – Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, stated that the massive funeral procession for martyred Hezbollah leaders he witnessed in Beirut on Sunday reminded him of similar grand ceremonies in Iran for figures like Imam Khomeini and General Qassem Soleimani, both of which drew millions of Iranians from all walks of life.

“This ceremony was intended to demonstrate the power of the Axis of Resistance and leave a lasting impression on the global consciousness. It did exactly that,” the envoy said in remarks to the Tehran Times, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has a history of large-scale funerals that have galvanized the population. The funerals of Imam Khomeini in 1989 and General Qassem Soleimani in 2019, separated by almost three decades, were two of them. They served to reinforce the nation's values and demonstrate the public's enthusiastic support for figures considered symbols of their victories. The funeral of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in Lebanon represented another such historic moment.”

Nasrallah's funeral was held five months after he was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut. The attack, which targeted the residential building where he was present, involved the use of 85 tons of bombs. “Targeting political leaders in this way constitutes a grave crime for which Israel will undoubtedly be held accountable,” Amani noted.

In the months following Nasrallah’s martyrdom, the site became a gathering point for Lebanese mourners who were unable to hold a proper burial due to incessant Israeli attacks. Even on Sunday, despite a ceasefire in place, Israel attempted to disrupt the ceremony by conducting mock air raids over the crowds and breaking the sound barrier. While the funeral proceeded without disruption, the move risked causing a deadly stampede.

Amani pointed out that everything the regime has done in the past 16 months has been a breach of international law aimed at killing civilians. “The use of inhumane tactics, such as the pager and walkie-talkie explosions [in September], highlights the regime's disregard for human life and the laws of war. Every conflict has its own conventions, and even in wartime, Islam and other religions prescribe humanitarian considerations.”

The Iranian ambassador himself was a victim of the terrorist blasts, sustaining injuries to one hand and both eyes, one more severely damaged than the other. Months later, he still requires frequent medical trips to Tehran for treatment. But Amani considers his injuries an honor, stating, "My blood mixed with those of Lebanese fighters. There is no greater honor than that."

Following this funeral, significant developments in the region are anticipated, potentially heralding a more promising future for the victory of the Resistance, the ambassador asserted. “Despite psychological warfare and obstacles erected to discourage participation, the sheer importance of the event suggests it will be a turning point for the region. According to both allies and adversaries, the funeral will mark a pivotal moment in regional history.”

Amani revealed that both Iran and Iraq had offered to host the funeral, but Hezbollah ultimately decided that it should be held in Lebanon. The chants of "Death to Israel" from seemingly unaffected mourners who pointed their fists at Israeli warplanes flying above them on Sunday may explain the group's decision.