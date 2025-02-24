Iran’s oil exports proceeding smoothly, deputy oil minister says

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil exports are proceeding without any issues, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Bovard said on Monday on the sidelines of the third national PetroTech conference.

Bovard told IRNA’s economic correspondent that between 14 to 25 million cubic meters of associated gas have been collected and transferred to the Bid Boland and Marun refineries.

The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) noted that by the end of the year, 15 gas flares will be shut down, leading to savings of approximately 15 million cubic meters of gas that would have otherwise been burned.

Regarding the Arvand oil field, the official stated that several new oil fields, including Arvandan and Minoo, have been discovered in recent years. He added that their development has already begun, and oil extraction is set to start next year.

The NIOC chief further stated that the first new oil well is expected to increase daily production by at least 15,000 to 20,000 barrels.

Commenting on the South Pars gas field pressure-boosting project, Bovard said that the contract for the project has been finalized and will soon be signed in the presence of the president.

On the issue of flare gas recovery, he noted that strict regulations are in place, with the NGL 3100 and 3200 projects underway. He added that these initiatives will boost gas production next year, with the second phase of the project also set to be commissioned in the coming year.

