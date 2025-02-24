Copper reserves of Iran surpass 21b tons

TEHRAN – Iran’s copper reserves have exceeded 21 billion tons, according to the deputy head of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO).

In an interview with IRIB, Shahriyar Motavakel stated that the country’s 21 billion tons of copper reserves are sufficient to meet the targets outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan. However, exploration efforts to expand reserves are continuing.

He noted that out of the discovered reserves, approximately 16 billion tons are fully extractable and feasible for development.

Motavakel also reported that NICICO’s 2024 exploration plan, which included 250,000 meters of drilling, has been successfully completed. For the coming year, the company has set a target of 500,000 meters of exploratory drilling.

Iran ranks fifth globally in terms of copper reserves.

EF/MA