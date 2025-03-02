Leader highlights Quran's guidance on treating arrogant powers

TEHRAN – During a meeting with dozens of reciters of the holy Quran on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the comprehensive guidance provided by the holy Quran on how to treat arrogant powers facing the nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that the Quran contains detailed instructions on various stages of engagement with those seeking to subjugate others. “The Quran includes how to deal with them. At what stage should we talk to them, at what stage should we cooperate with them, at what stage should we punch them in the mouth, and at what stage should we draw the sword? All of this is specified in the Quran."