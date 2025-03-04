WHO supports national campaign ‘say no to accidents’

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Iran is committed to strengthening a national campaign titled ‘say no to accidents’ through providing strategic support, raising public awareness, and collaborating with responsible organizations, the WHO representative to Iran, Jaffar Hussain, has announced.

The campaign developed by the health ministry website mainly aims to manage road traffic, reduce accidents, and save the lives of thousands.

Road accidents are one of the main challenges of the health system in the country. Thousands of individuals are killed in road crashes every year, the health ministry’s website quoted Hussain as saying.

Although such accidents are preventable, some 20,000 people lost their lives in Iran in 2023, a majority of them youth, the official added.

“We will actively disseminate key campaign messages across the World Health Organization digital platforms to provide engaging, informative, and accessible texts to audiences. We will also facilitate high-level advocacy and endorsement of evidence-based interventions, as well as the use of global models and expertise to further enhance road safety,” Hussain highlighted.

The official went on to say that the WHO will also actively promote partnerships among policymakers, law enforcement, and different communities to encourage observing road safety regulations and promoting safer driving behaviors.

“Together, by raising public awareness and developing road safety culture, particularly during Nowruz holiday, we will significantly minimize road accidents and their devastating consequences.

Let’s unite in saying a resounding no to accidents and make the roads safer for everyone, as every single life matters,” Hussain highlighted.

Safe driving, a social responsibility

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is held on the third Sunday in November each year.

Millions of people lose their lives in road accidents, with the death toll growing year by year.

In Iran, the day was observed by holding different programs, carrying out drills, and holding two cultural and educational workshops, as well as conferences and technical roundtables.

Traffic-related accidents have claimed the lives of 10,097 Iranians during the first six months of the current Calendar year (March 20-September 21), which marks a decrease of 618 deaths compared with the same period last year, IRNA reported.

About 62 percent of the accidents are attributed to private vehicles; cars and motorcycles accounted for 25 percent each, vans for 6 percent, trucks for 5 percent, and public transportation for 1 percent of the accidents.

In the country, pedestrians account for 16 percent of victims of all accidents. Their share reaches 24 percent in inner-city districts, and 8 percent on roads.

Accidents are more likely to happen in the evening and at night as 25 percent of the accidents occur from 4 to 8 p.m., and 22 percent from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Global Status Report on Road Safety, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2018, highlights that the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.35 million.

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Pedestrians, cyclists, and riders of motorized 2- and 3-wheelers and their passengers are collectively known as “vulnerable road users” and account for half of all road traffic deaths around the world.

A higher proportion of vulnerable road users die in low-income countries than in high-income countries.

Road traffic injuries are now the leading killer of people aged 5-29 years. The burden is disproportionately borne by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, in particular those living in developing countries.

The report also indicates that progress to realize Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 3.6 – which calls for a 50 percent reduction in the number of road traffic deaths by 2020 – remains far from sufficient.

MT/MG

