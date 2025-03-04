100-fold increase in flour price as Israel blocks aid into Gaza

Israel’s move to prevent all aid from entering the Gaza Strip after Hamas reportedly refused to accept a plan to continue with phase one of the fragile ceasefire has had an immediate impact, including a 100-fold increase in the price of flour and vegetables.

That’s according to the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, which said on Monday that the Kerem Shalom, Erez and Zikim crossing closures means that vital humanitarian assistance, including thousands of tents, can’t be delivered to civilians in need, UN News reported.

Phase one of the ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US expired on Saturday, with Hamas calling on Israel to move on to the next agreed phase – but Israel is calling instead for a continuation of phase one through the end of the holy month of Ramadan in line with a proposal from the top US envoy to the region.

January’s ceasefire deal has seen the release of 33 Israeli hostages who’ve been held captive since the October 7 terror attacks, with around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners exchanged.

“The ceasefire has provided the opportunity to distribute food, to distribute water, as well as shelter assistance and medical aid, allowing nearly everyone in Gaza to receive food parcels,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, briefing reporters in New York.

“Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold. Partners are currently assessing the stocks that are currently available,” he added.

