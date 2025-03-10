Tehran-Van train resumes service after 5-year halt

TEHRAN – The first Tehran-Van international train departed from the Iranian capital on Sunday, resuming service after a five-year suspension, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) announced.

The train, with a capacity of 280 passengers, departs from Tehran, makes a stop in Tabriz, and ultimately reaches the Turkish city of Van, IRNA reported.

Customs and passport procedures for Iranian travelers are conducted at Razi Station before the train crosses into Turkey, where a Turkish locomotive takes over at Kapıköy Station, followed by Turkish customs and passport checks.

Under the new agreement, two weekly trains will operate on this route. Departures from Tehran to Van are scheduled for Sundays and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., with return trips from Van to Tehran on Mondays and Thursdays.

Including customs procedures at the Razi and Kapıköy border stations, the journey takes approximately 22 hours. The train service is operated using four-bed Sarir sleeper cars, accommodating 280 passengers.

Tickets can be purchased through the Raja Rail Transportation Company’s website at www.raja.ir, other authorized online platforms, or designated ticket sales offices.

Passengers are advised to comply with the travel regulations of both Iran and Turkey to avoid any issues during their journey. For more information on ticket prices and departure times, travelers can contact Raja’s customer service hotline at 1539 or visit the company’s website.

