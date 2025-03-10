Officials contribute to releasing prisoners of involuntary crimes

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has donated 500 million rials (about 555 dollars) to help release prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Also, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, in cooperation with the benefactors have earmarked 40 billion rials (around 44,000 dollars) for releasing 14 female prisoners.

Each year in the holy month of Ramadan, officials and benefactors hold gatherings to raise money to help release prisoners of unintentional crime.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, allotted 40 billion rials to help release prisoners of unintentional crimes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan (started on March 2nd).

In March 2024, the Leader earmarked 20 billion rials (some $22,000) for releasing prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Over 7,000 prisoners freed in 9 months

During the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – December 20, 2024), a total of 7,706 prisoners of unintentional crimes were released.

Of the total prisoners who were in prison due to financial crimes, 7,282 were male, and 424 were female, Mehr news agency reported.

Tehran, Fars, and Isfahan provinces had the highest number of prisoners of involuntary crimes with 2,570, 1,295, and 1,186 cases, respectively.

On the occasion of National Mother’s Day, which fell on December 22 this year, a total of 1,000 female prisoners of unintentional crimes were released across the country.

National Woman’s Day (also called Mother’s Day), coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh, the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Currently, there are over 600 women imprisoned for unintentional crimes, IRIB reported.

In the last three decades, benefactors have helped release more than 170,000 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country.

On the occasion of National Father’s Day, which fell on January 14 this year, a total of 603 prisoners of unintentional crimes were freed across the country.

In Iran, Father’s Day falls on the thirteenth day of the lunar calendar month of Rajab, the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

In this line, a nationwide campaign, titled ‘Hello dad’, was held from December 21 to January 19, 2024. A third of the released prisoners of involuntary crimes (171 individuals) were from Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi, and Fars provinces, IRNA reported.

The total debt of the released prisoners was over 14 trillion rials.

In January, there were over 15,061 prisoners of involuntary crimes, including 14,301 men and 760 women.

Tehran, Fars, and Isfahan provinces had the highest number of prisoners of involuntary crimes with 2,570, 1,295, and 1,186 cases, respectively.

Freeing prisoners of involuntary crimes is done in three ways. The first way is granting prisoners leave and the second way is providing a number of them with loans to be paid inside the prison.

The third way of assistance is the release of unintentional convicts by paying their debt.

The Blood Money Organization was established in 1990. Since then, a large number of prisoners of unintentional crimes who had debts have been freed.

