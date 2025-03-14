It is an illusion that Europe would stand up to America for Iran

TEHRAN - Kayhan wrote in a commentary on the Iran-Europe talks: Reportedly, the Iran-Europe talks in Geneva have not gone very well and promisingly, and the Europeans have expressed their harsh positions in the talks.

It was said that the recent round of talks between Iran and Europe was better than before, but if the talks had gone well, the French President and Swedish officials would not have made statements against Iran. In the current state of relations between Iran and Europe, some realities cannot be ignored. The Europeans consider the American position in their interactions with Iran. They are moving in Washington’s direction and prefer the United States over Iran. Just as during Trump's first term, they gave in to American pressure in many cases, especially economic dealings. Contrary to popular belief, Europe and the United States are aligned on many issues related to Iran. Like the United States, Europeans believe in containing Iran. Although they disagree on many issues, they largely agree on the Iran issue.

Siasat-e-Rooz: A meeting for greater convergence

Siasat-e-Rooz devoted its editorial to the trilateral meeting between China, Iran, and Russia in Beijing. It wrote: At the same time as the issue of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the parties to the JCPOA intensifies, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that this country would negotiate with Iran and Russia on the Iran nuclear issue in Beijing. These days, the Americans are trying to put Iran in a situation as if the country would have no choice but to obey their maximalist demands. However, the Beijing meeting is a disappointment to the West, which claims that Tehran is alone in the world. Iran, Russia, and China are the three major members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS that the United States has threatened to impose heavy sanctions on. Given the great capacities of the three countries, the Beijing meeting is a kind of convergence that will resist the irrational and unilateral policies of the United States in the economic arena. The meeting has a nuclear and global dimension that will strengthen the convergence between the three great powers in the new world order in the face of Western pressure.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: What is logic of America's domestic supporters?

In an analysis, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed America's complicity with the Zionist regime and said: In contemporary history, few countries have supported crimes against humanity and state terrorism as much as the United States does. Using its military, diplomatic, and economic power, the country not only has supported oppressive regimes but in many cases has directly contributed to the emergence of humanitarian crises in the world. America's policies in supporting Israel's crimes show that this country shows no commitment to the principles of human rights and uses war criminals as its tools to advance colonial policies. However, there are still Western-leaning individuals who constantly talk about negotiating and reaching agreements with America, while history has proven that America is a disloyal, oppressive country and an enemy of humanity. With all these interpretations, informed consciences will definitely confirm that America has never been, is not, and will never be trustworthy, and relying on it will have no results. It will leave us with a disastrous outcome like Ukraine.

Ettelaat: Let's not act as if whatever Americans want will happen

In an interview with Hassan Beheshtipour, an international relations expert, Ettelaat discussed Trump's letter and its delivery to Iran by Anwar Gargash, a top Emirati envoy. He said: It seems that it is a new game. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman are all interested in improving relations between Iran and the United States, especially the Emirates, as Dubai is a major trade partner of Iran. Now, if the relationship between Iran and the United States normalizes, it will benefit Abu Dhabi. The UAE may feel threatened because it would lose if a conflict between Iran and the U.S. occurred. We act here as if the Americans are the absolute power, that everything is dictated by their will, and that they are the ones who decide everything, but that is not the case. The reality is that in the message they have given, the security aspect is important to them and it has been given to a security figure. Anwar Gargash is apparently the highest security official of the Emirates and is like an advisor on foreign affairs.