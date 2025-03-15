Iran unveils national AI platform

TEHRAN –The first national artificial intelligence platform was unveiled on Saturday, a significant milestone in the country’s advancements in AI technology.

An open-source system has been used to design and develop the national platform. Accordingly, the global source used in the project has been optimized, and local electronic circuits or modules have been included. Moreover, its Iranian base and passive defense issues have been taken into account, IRNA reported.

Some 16 faculty members and over 70 researchers have cooperated to build the platform. No external application programming interfaces (APIs) have been used for this platform. Once launched, the platform’s service won’t be disrupted even if the internet gets disconnected.

High speed, low cost, scalability, and security are the main features of the national AI platform. The project kicked off on October 20, 2024, and is planned to be completed by the end of the summer.

Iran’s ranking improves in Government AI Readiness

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers and has been adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

The 2024 index examines 40 indicators across three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data & Infrastructure. It highlights progress, identifies gaps, and provides actionable insights for policymakers working to integrate AI into public service delivery.

At its core, the index asks, ‘How ready are governments to implement AI in the delivery of public services?’ By answering this question, it aims to offer a practical tool that supports evidence-based decision-making and helps policymakers unlock AI’s potential to serve citizens better worldwide.

According to the index, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29, which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

The country’s score in the Technology pillar is 38.82, it was 38.77 in 2023. It includes human capital (54), innovation capacity (62), and maturity (82) indicators.

Iran’s lowest score is in the Government pillar, 26.54, which has decreased compared to 31.56 in 2023. It includes vision (84), governance and ethics (145), digital capacity (92), and adaptability (177).

According to this year’s report, Iran’s ranking in the region has improved by one position, rising from 17 in 2023 to 16 in 2024.

The top ten countries are the United States, Singapore, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, and Australia.

