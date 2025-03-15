Iranian women thrive despite Western-imposed sanctions: envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Zahra Ershadi, has reaffirmed the unwavering determination of Iranian women in the face of Western-imposed sanctions, emphasizing their role in shaping a more just and progressive society.

Speaking at the 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Ershadi underscored Iran’s commitment to advancing women’s rights and acknowledged the significant contributions women make in strengthening the nation’s social and economic fabric.

“Iranian women continue to drive progress despite the detrimental impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCMs) and the failed Maximum Pressure campaign,” Ershadi stated. “Their resilience has been instrumental in fostering advancements across various spheres of life. While external pressures attempt to undermine their rights, they persist in building a fairer future for themselves and their communities.”

Highlighting the growing presence of Iranian women in key sectors, Ershadi pointed out that women now make up 33% of university faculty, 40% of medical science professionals, and over 50% of healthcare workers. Additionally, they account for 40% of specialist doctors and 30% of subspecialist doctors in Iran.

Their influence extends beyond academia and healthcare. Women constitute 45% of the public sector workforce and 74% of private sector employees, while also owning 32,000 businesses. Each year, 300,000 rural and nomadic women undergo entrepreneurship training, contributing to a rise in women-led businesses and employment. Women have also secured 41% of newly created jobs in the country.

Ershadi highlighted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in governance, noting that over 190 women have been appointed to managerial positions nationwide. Pezeshkian has also instructed efforts to boost women’s leadership in provincial and municipal offices, as well as other key government sectors.

In addition to discussing Iran’s progress in women’s empowerment, Ershadi strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, describing it as a “systematic effort” to erase Palestinian identity and suppress women’s rights.

“In my region, the Israeli apartheid regime’s relentless aggression in Gaza amounts to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity,” Ershadi declared. “The mass killing of innocent civilians—including women, children, and the elderly—the destruction of critical infrastructure, and the forced displacement of entire communities represent egregious violations of basic human rights.”

She stressed that Palestinian women and girls remain among the most vulnerable victims of Israel’s attacks, as the violence deprives them of fundamental rights and impedes their empowerment.

“The international community must recognize these atrocities for what they are and take urgent, decisive action to hold those responsible accountable,” she urged.

The conflict in Gaza escalated following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, a response to decades of Israeli oppression. Since then, Israel’s military offensive has resulted in the deaths of at least 48,524 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with over 111,955 others wounded. Thousands remain missing, buried under the rubble of destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel’s war against Gaza has sparked growing international condemnation, with calls for immediate intervention to end the violence and address the unfolding humanitarian disaster.