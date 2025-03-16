Limestone cave discovered in rural yard due to land subsidence

TEHRAN - A burst water pipe in the yard of a rural house in Barzok, near the ancient city of Kashan, led to an unexpected discovery of a limestone cave.

Initial investigations suggest the cave has two levels, with corridors extending up to 50 meters. One of its vertical passages leading to the lower levels is approximately 10 meters deep. The Iranian Speleology Task Force, in collaboration with cavers, is currently mapping and assessing the site.

A member of the Iranian Caving and Speleology Association confirmed the discovery of this limestone cave in Barzok by a local resident. The cave features multiple chambers and passageways and reportedly once contained a freshwater spring, which has since dried up due to declining groundwater levels, ILNA reported.

Javad Nezamdoost, a member of the association, provided further details about the cave’s discovery. He explained that several years ago, a water pipe burst in the summer home of a local. The flooding in the yard abruptly drained, revealing a hole where the water had disappeared. Upon further inspection, the local initially assumed the hole was an underground well that might help solve his drainage issues. However, further exploration led to the astonishing discovery of an extensive limestone cave.

The Iranian Caving Association soon contacted the owner of the house, and a team of cavers from Alborz province began mapping the cave, covering an estimated area of 350 to 400 square meters. Despite the dried-up spring, the cave remains an important geological find.

Nezamdoost emphasized that while the cave contains significant limestone formations and sediment deposits, it is not suitable for tourism and must be preserved. The Iranian Caving Association has advised the cave’s discoverer and local residents about the importance of protecting it from damage and unauthorized entry.

He also pointed out that not all caves are suitable for tourism or commercial use. Some mistakenly associate cave discoveries with hidden treasures, but such assumptions are unfounded. He noted that very few caves—perhaps one in a thousand—were historically used as human dwellings. Many caves remain undiscovered because they lack visible entrances, and their existence does not justify excavation or destruction in search of artifacts.

Nezamdoost explained that Iran’s national cave conservation framework, established about three decades ago, classifies caves into four protection levels. Grade-one caves are strictly protected, allowing access only for scientific research and mapping. These caves often contain rare geological, ecological, or hydrological features or house endangered species. Grade-two caves have limited entry permissions and require further study before any potential use. Grade-three caves may be developed for tourism under controlled conditions, while grade-four caves are open for public access without significant conservation concerns.

Given its unique characteristics, Nezamdoost believes this newly discovered cave requires further evaluation before determining its classification.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights are the lavishly decorated houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi. In addition, Kashan embraces some archaeological gems. Most importantly, the Tepe Sialk yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

