Iran will not start war but will respond to threats with force: IRGC chief

TEHRAN – The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reaffirmed that while Tehran has no intention of initiating a war, it will respond forcefully and decisively to any threats or acts of aggression.

Speaking on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami addressed recent U.S. allegations that Iran has been supporting Yemen’s military in its strikes against Israel. Washington has called for an end to Iran’s alleged assistance to the Ansarullah Resistance movement, but Salami dismissed these accusations while underscoring Iran’s commitment to defending itself.

“Iran will never be the one to start a war, but should we face a threat, our response will be firm, decisive, and conclusive,” Salami stated.

He also responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, in which Trump accused Iran of directing Yemen’s Ansarullah forces and warned Tehran to cease its backing of the group.

“The people of Yemen are independent, free, and capable of making their own decisions,” Salami asserted. “Iran openly takes responsibility for its actions—whenever and wherever they take place.”

U.S. airstrikes in Yemen primarily targeted civilians rather than military sites. Reports indicate that at least 18 non-combatants were killed, with nearly 20 others wounded, in attacks on Sana’a and other locations.

Since November 2023, Yemen’s Armed Forces have been conducting strikes on key Israeli military and economic sites, retaliating against the U.S.-backed Israeli war on Gaza.

“We are fully prepared to safeguard our interests, values, identity, and legitimacy,” he declared. “Any threat against Iran will be met with a crushing, decisive, and destructive response.”

Salami accused the U.S. of repeating past mistakes in its foreign policy, citing its failures in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

“The enemy continues on the same misguided path, refusing to learn from history. This path will only lead to their defeat,” he warned.

He also criticized Washington’s approach to diplomacy, saying, “They talk about negotiations while simultaneously issuing threats. This contradiction shows they do not understand the Iranian nation.”

Salami pointed to the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 as a turning point in escalating tensions. He blamed the U.S. for abandoning diplomacy in favor of sanctions and pressure tactics.