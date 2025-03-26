Over 2,700 foreign nationals receive emergency medical services in Nowruz holidays

TEHRAN - The Emergency Medical Services Organization has provided healthcare services to 2,739 foreign nationals during the Nowruz holidays (March 15-24).

The healthcare program for Nowruz also recorded more than 74,000 surgery operations, 57 organ transplantations, as well as 269,000 screening tests, ISNA reported.

Some 22,000 traffic police officers and 3,000 unmarked police were on duty for a special traffic plan that aimed to lower road accidents and ensure the safety of the roads during the Nowruz holidays.

Since about 70 percent of car accidents occur within 30 kilometers of cities, these areas were prioritized for monitoring as danger zones.

Some 700 law enforcement university students monitored the behavior of drivers. Moreover, penalties for traffic violations surged by 30 percent.