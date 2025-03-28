Mass rallies on Quds Day in Yemen

The Yemenis took to the streets in hundreds of thousands on Friday to mark the International Quds Day that falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Rallies held in most of the provinces in Yemen. The people changed slogans in support of Gaza, which has been under the Israeli cruel attacks since October 7, 2023.

The biggest pro-Palestine rally took place in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to Al-Masirah TV.

Thousands of Yemenis gathered in Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa. The participants waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags as well as banners condemning Israel’s barbaric war on Gaza.

The channel also reported further rallies in cities and districts of 15 provinces across Yemen including Saada and Al-Mahwit in northern Yemen, Hajjah and Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, and in Al-Bayda.

During the rallies, the demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance against Israel as well as Ansarallah’s military operations against the United States’ warships in the Red Sea and also ships moving to and from Israel.