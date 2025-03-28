75,000 Palestinians mark Quds Day by attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN - Approximately 75,000 Palestinians participated in the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan and on International Quds Day at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation soldiers in al-Quds, the Al-Shorouk news agency reported.

This comes as the Zionist regime continues to impose severe restrictions on the entry of worshippers from the West Bank into al-Quds with the aim of attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

From the early hours of the morning, hundreds of Palestinians headed to the Qalandiya military checkpoint in northern al-Quds and the 300 checkpoint between the holy city and Bethlehem to attend the prayers.

However, both of these checkpoints witnessed a heavy presence of occupation forces in the area. The occupation forces prevented men under the age of 55 and women under the age of 50 from entering al-Quds.

Despite this, thousands of Palestinians made their way to al-Quds through these two checkpoints to attend the Friday prayers.

The Israeli army also imposed strict restrictions, conducting searches on individuals entering the Old City of al-Quds and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing many Palestinians from accessing the mosque.

The Israeli police stated that they had deployed thousands of their forces in the city and its surroundings. The Israeli army also acknowledged conducting extensive inspections in al-Quds.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, Israeli military forces have enforced severe restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank entering the city to attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The army has also stationed more troops at the checkpoints between the West Bank and the city, using the lack of special entry permits as a pretext to prevent many Palestinians from attending the Quds Day Friday prayer.