Drilling of 100 oil, gas wells completed in a year

TEHRAN - National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) completed the drilling and finalization of 100 oil and gas wells across onshore and offshore fields in the Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), the company’s head said, bringing the total number of wells drilled since its inception to 5,154.

According to state media, Mehran Makvandi said the company’s primary mission is to provide drilling services and specialized operations for oil and gas producers, describing drilling as “the front line of production” and a vital step in preserving and boosting output.

Of the 100 wells completed in the past year, 24 were development wells and 76 were workovers. A total of 74 wells—14 development and 60 workover wells—were handed over to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), he said.

Makvandi added that 11 wells were drilled in fields managed by the Central Oil Fields Company, three by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, seven under development projects run by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, and five were completed on a project basis.

He emphasized the strategic role of the National Drilling Company as one of the upstream arms of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), contributing to hydrocarbon supply and helping reduce Iran’s energy imbalance. A portion of the company's resources is currently allocated to drilling gas wells, he said.

The total drilling footage reached 113,520 meters in 1403, up by 28,863 meters from the previous year, which Makvandi attributed to a more than fivefold increase in development well drilling. During the same period, the company carried out 4,538 technical service operations and 1,473 special service operations across more than 20 specialized service categories—marking a significant rise compared to the previous year.

Makvandi also noted that 17 drilling rigs were relocated across operational zones. Of the company’s 74 land and offshore rigs, 64 are currently active in 10 provinces, engaged in development, appraisal, exploration, and repair-completion projects.

Looking ahead, Makvandi said the company aims to accelerate drilling operations and fulfill the strategic plans issued by NIOC in the Iranian year 1404 (starting March 21, 2025). This includes the continuation of equipment modernization efforts that began in 1403.

“With the strengthening of our fleet, rig upgrades, and the adoption of new technologies, we expect to see a major leap in productivity, reduced drilling downtime, improved efficiency, and increased revenue,” he said.

EF/MA