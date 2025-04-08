Call for papers in First International deBlock Conference – deBlock 2025

We are pleased to invite experts, students, and researchers interested in blockchain and crypto assets to the First International deBlock Conference, which will take place in Tehran in June 2025.

12 Ethereum Awards for the selected authors:

In total 20 authors will receive the following prize:

– First Place in each category will receive 1.5 Ethereum;

– Second Place in each category will receive 0.75 Ethereum;

– Third, Fourth, and Fifth Places will each receive 0.25 Ethereum.

This conference, founded by Crypto Assets Monthly Magazine and the Blockchain Research Journal, aims to foster knowledge creation and networking among experts and technology professionals working in the realm of crypto assets. With the slogan: “The Future of BRICS with Blockchain,” the event is supported by a wide network of academic institutions, including the Association of BRICS Universities, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, and the Center for Progress and Development of the Presidency of Iran. A distinguished group of local and international blockchain academics and technologists is actively participating in the policymaking, scientific processes, and implementation of the event.

Conference Topics

Participants are invited to submit articles on (but not limited to) the following themes:

1- Economic and Financial

* Crypto-assets and economic governance

* Diversification of value settlement tools in global trade

* Current status and future of the economy and fintech in BRICS countries

* Examining the implications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

* Blockchain and housing policies

* Monetary policies of banks in the era of Blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and financial stability

* Blockchain financing in crypto-assets

2- Business and Usability

* Designing bilateral or multilateral monetary agreements among BRICS based on a common token

* Feasibility of using crypto-assets in retail trade among member countries

* Designing a complete foreign trade cycle (order registration, insurance, transportation, disputes, LC, settlement, contracts, and customs)

* DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), decentralized governance – governments and corporations

* Opportunities and challenges of private money and its future

* Blockchain and its impact on healthcare

* Tokenization of traditional assets and Real-World Assets (RWA)

* BRICS and DeFi (Decentralized Finance)

* Utilizing Mobile and SIM Card Capabilities in Cryptocurrency Payments

* Exploring NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and SFTs (Semi-Fungible Tokens)

3- Regulation

* Legal and judicial status of crypto-assets in BRICS countries – laws and regulations

* Crypto-assets and international organizations (IMF, World Bank, etc.) – their regulatory approaches

* Cryptoassets Feqh

* Approaches of non-BRICS countries toward crypto-assets

4-Technology

* Examining security and infrastructure in Blockchain

* The future of Layer 2 and scalability versus security

* Cross-chain, bridges, and oracles

* The relationship between AI and Blockchain

* Privacy technologies and zero-knowledge proofs

Researchers are welcome to submit papers in the above categories or on other relevant topics of interest related to blockchain and crypto assets.

Submission Guidelines

– Articles must be written in English and follow the ISC template format.

– Submission Deadline: May 12, 2025

– Notification of Acceptance: May 22, 2025

Awards and Recognition

Selected works will be recognized with valuable prizes, including a total of 12 Ethereum tokens and official certificates of achievement. Additionally, winning papers will be internationally registered and published in the conference proceedings book. Outstanding researchers will also be invited to attend the two-day conference hosted in Tehran.