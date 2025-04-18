Tehran Times journalist talks to CGTN
April 18, 2025 - 14:25
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the 1955 Bandung Conference, Tehran Times journalist Shahrokh Saei shares insights with the leading Chinese TV network CGTN regarding its relevance in the contemporary world. In the virtual interview with CGTN's Chen Lanyou, Saei discusses the significance of collaborative efforts between Iran and China in realizing the principles outlined in the Bandung Conference's ten-point declaration.
