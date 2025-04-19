Iran’s Kamareh claims a gold in Asian U18 Athletics Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian athlete Mohammadsaleh Kamareh seized a gold medal in the 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships on Friday.

He crossed the finish line in the Men U18 3,000 meters with a time of 08:40.00 minutes.

Mohammed Mabrook Mohammed A. of Yemen came second with 08:56.00 minutes.

The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Timur Nasimov with a time of 08:57.12 minutes.

Iranian athletes Samia Shahpari and Amirreza Ahanin Maram had previously won a bronze and silver medal in the event, respectively.

Shahpari claimed a bronze in the Women’s 3000m with a time of 10:09.07, while Ahanin Maram secured a silver medal in the Men’s U18 Hammer Throw, achieving a distance of 71.05 meters.

The 2025 Asian U18 Athletics Championships took place at Prince Nayef Sports City in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, from April 15 to 18.