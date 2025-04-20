AI able to cut treatment costs by 40%: official

TEHRAN – One of the main priorities of the vice-presidency for science and knowledge-based economy in the health sector is to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare to reduce treatment costs by forty percent, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has said.

The country’s current health care costs are very high; one of the main solutions to lower the healthcare costs (of particularly chronic diseases) and boost productivity is using appropriate AI-based technologies, IRNA quoted Mostafa Qanei as saying.

Integrating AI into the healthcare system requires a proper roadmap and a comprehensive approach. The official went on to say that experts operating in the field will be supported in different ways to boost innovation.

Tehran to host first symposium on AI in health

The first symposium on artificial intelligence in health, with a focus on smart hospitals, is planned to be held in Tehran in the summer.

AI plays a key role in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases. It also improves the quality of medical services.

Organized by Amirkabir University of Technology, the event will bring experts together to discuss global solutions as well as local models to develop smart hospitals utilizing AI in hospital management, the health ministry’s website reported.

The symposium will be centered around AI assistants for hospital managers, AI-optimized patient experience, automation and robotics in smart hospitals, smart healthcare monitoring of patients, Internet of Things (IoT), smart medical equipment, and AI-based decision support systems.

It will also focus on empowering doctors and staff in smart hospitals, utilizing AI in resource and supply chain management, developing brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), and discussing ethical, legal, and security issues in using AI in hospitals.

MT/MG