Issaeian reflects on two decades of service to Iran’s women’s basketball

TEHRAN - Edna Issaeian, the captain of Iran’s women’s basketball team, has announced her retirement from national duty after nearly 20 years of dedicated service. She expressed pride in her contributions to the team, particularly as a key player in securing a spot for Iran in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B in Jordan.

Shortly after this achievement, Issaeian made the decision to bring an end to her illustrious career. Over the years, her unique skills and leadership have played a significant role in advancing women's basketball in Iran.

“The 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B qualification was an improvement over the previous edition. Although we had always defeated the Jordanian team, they were stronger this time, benefiting from their home advantage. Nevertheless, we managed to win against them again, and we also triumphed over Syria in our first match,” Issaeian shared in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

Reflecting on her retirement, Issaeian stated, “It’s normal for any player to retire after many years with the national team. I feel good knowing I’ve contributed to the team, whether through my play or support. I don’t harbor any special feelings about retiring. Once I realized there was no room for me on the team, I decided it was time. I hope to help other players find their chances to shine.”

“I served the national team for 17 years and maybe more and always gave my best on the court. I hope the upward trajectory of women’s basketball continues, allowing our players to reach new heights. I’m proud to have supported the Iranian team all these years,” she affirmed.

Issaeian also praised the team's coach, Eleni Kapogianni, saying, “She understands basketball deeply and has been instrumental in the sport's development in our country. I wish her and the national team players great success."

Although Issaeian has completed coaching courses, she remains open to continuing her basketball journey. “If I choose not to play anymore, I will definitely pursue coaching or a role within the basketball federation,” she concluded.

Photo: Negin Razm