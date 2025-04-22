Iran seeks closer agricultural ties with BRICS members

TEHRAN - Iran's Agriculture Minister said the country’s relations with BRICS members are set to deepen, following Tehran’s active participation in the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting, IRIB reported.

Speaking at a press conference on the outcomes of the event, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said Iran’s proposals were positively received and approved by all BRICS member states, and were included in the summit’s final declaration.

Among the key proposals submitted by Iran were the creation of a sub-working group on fisheries, the establishment of a union of agricultural research institutes, and the formation of a vaccine producers’ consortium.

The Iranian delegation also pushed for expanded financial cooperation, investment, and trade among BRICS countries, he added.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian delegation held bilateral talks with agriculture ministers from Brazil and India. The two sides discussed expanding exports of Iranian products such as caviar, pomegranates, apples, kiwis, and dried fruits to Brazil. It was agreed that export barriers would be addressed and necessary protocols developed.

Ghezeljeh said that while Iran is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in meat production, it may still use Brazil’s infrastructure to export halal meat to Muslim countries in the region.

He also noted that Iran is working to boost exports of livestock and poultry products using domestic capacities, while continuing imports of key animal feed ingredients such as corn, soybeans, and oil.

The minister said the trip included a visit to the Port of Santos—the largest port in South America—where Iranian trade accounts for around seven percent of the port’s 180-million-ton annual capacity. Santos officials expressed readiness to cooperate with Iranian firms on establishing a dedicated terminal and joint investment projects.

Ghezeljeh also met with Iranian businesspeople based in Brazil and international companies active in agriculture, which he said would pave the way for deeper economic and trade engagement in the future.

Photo: Iran's Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh (R)