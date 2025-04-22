Iranian filmmaker Shiva Sadegh Asadi to judge at Annecy Festival

TEHRAN-Iranian filmmaker and painter Shiva Sadegh Asadi will serve as a juror at the 49th Annecy International Animation Film Festival, set to be held from June 8 to 14 in France.

She has been selected as one of three jury members for the short competition section of the festival, Mehr reported.

Sadegh Asadi will serve along with Andrew Ruhemann, a British Oscar-winning film producer, director and the founder of Passion Pictures and Christopher Sanders, an American filmmaker, animator, and voice actor.

A graduate of animation from Tehran University of Art, Sadegh Asadi is has directed several notable animations, including “The Kitten” (2013), “Maned & Macho” (2017), “Crab” (2020), “Satin” (2022), and “Aquatic” (2024) and have won international admiration and awards, notably the Hiroshima International Animation Festival Jury Award and the Filmfest Dresden Audience Award in 2022.

She has gradually developed her early painterly style by combining it with stop-motion techniques. She uses objects and pieces of paper to create distorted figures and fragmented space, combined with the representation of various viewpoints, perspectives, and timeframes in a single shot.

Sadegh Asadi considers her paintings to be the main source of inspiration for her animated films. In both her paintings and films, she focuses on the human being's inner self, dealing with themes including dreams, gloomy fantasies, femininity, abuse, family, and relationships.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, officially abbreviated in English as the Annecy Festival or simply Annecy, was created in 1960 and takes place at the beginning of June in the town of Annecy, France.

Initially occurring every two years, the festival became an annual event in 1998. It is one of the four international animated film festivals sponsored by the International Animated Film Association.

The festival is a competition between animated films of various techniques (traditional, cut-outs, claymation, CGI, etc.) classified in various categories, including feature films, short films, films produced for television and advertising, student films, and films made for the internet.

Throughout the festival, in addition to the competing films projected in various cinemas of the city, an open-air night projection is organized on Pâquier, in the center of the town, amongst the lake and with the mountains. According to the topic of the festival, classic or recent films are projected onto the giant screen. At the closing ceremony, the winners of various categories are awarded.

SS/