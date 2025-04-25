507 earthquakes occur in a month

TEHRAN –A total of 507 earthquakes have been recorded across the country over the past calendar month that ended on April 20, indicating a 13.7–percent decrease compared to 588 earthquakes recorded in the last Iranian calendar month, Esfand, (February 19 – March 20), according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude between 5 to 6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on March 24 in Kerman province.

Statistically, 447 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 52 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 7 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4 and 5, have occurred in the country.

Among the provinces of the country, Kerman with 87, Khorasan Razavi with 59, Yazd with 42, and Semnan with 34 recorded the highest number of earthquakes in the country.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world's earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG

