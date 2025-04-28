Iran face challenges in IV BFA Women’s Baseball Asian Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN - The Iranian women’s baseball team encountered difficulties during their participation in the IV BFA Women’s Baseball Asian Cup Qualifiers, held recently in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite their hard work and determination, the team struggled to secure favorable results against tough competition from other Asian nations.

They suffered five loses in the tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand. The Persians lost to Sri Lanka (13-0), Pakistan (17-2), India (13-0), Cambodia (23-13), and Malaysia (15-4) in the tournament.

Iran’s journey in the tournament began with high hopes, as the squad had been training intensively to improve their skills and competitive edge. However, they faced formidable opponents, which tested their abilities on the field. Over the course of the tournament, the team recorded several losses, which hampered their chances of qualifying for the upcoming Asian Cup.

One of the key challenges for the Iranian team was their inexperience in high-stakes matches, a factor that became evident in their gameplay. Despite showing moments of promise, the team lacked consistency, which led to missed opportunities and errors that opponents capitalized on.

Coaches and staff emphasized the importance of development and highlighted the need for ongoing support for women's baseball in Iran. "While the results were not what we hoped for, this tournament has provided invaluable experience for our athletes," said Zahra Mousavizadeh, head coach of the Iranian team. "We will learn from our mistakes and continue to work hard to build a competitive team for the future."

Fans and supporters of women’s baseball in Iran remain optimistic about the growth of the sport, acknowledging the team’s efforts and dedication. As the tournament concludes, there are calls for increased investment in women's baseball programs to cultivate talent and enhance performance in international competitions.

Looking ahead, the team plan to regroup and focus on training to address their shortcomings, with the goal of emerging stronger in future tournaments. The commitment to fostering and promoting women's baseball in Iran remains steadfast, with hopes that they will achieve better results next time.