‘Silence on Gaza exposes human rights hypocrisy;’ Iran proposes Eastern alternative

TEHRAN – Iranian officials and international scholars convened at an International Human Rights Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, where Vice President for Strategic and Parliamentary Affairs Mohsen Esmaili delivered a scathing critique of Western-dominated human rights institutions, noting that they have enabled Israel’s "genocidal crimes" in Gaza.

The event, attended by 40 foreign guests from 22 countries, highlighted Iran’s call for a new human rights paradigm rooted in Eastern cultural and Islamic values.

Esmaili opened his remarks by condemning the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, where over 61,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed since October 2023.

Over 111,000 others remain injured, many without access to medical care due to Israel’s blockade, as well as more than 14,000 missing and presumed dead.

"A mere glance at the atrocities in Gaza today provides the clearest evidence of the inefficiency of human rights rhetoric," Esmaili declared, adding, "The Zionist regime’s crimes against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza compel every peace-loving individual to ask: What must we do with this failed human rights system?"

He emphasized that the "encouraging silence" of international bodies like the United Nations toward Gaza and other global injustices has exposed their complicity.

"Human rights institutions, born after World War II to prevent renewed conflict, have strayed far from their original mission," the Iranian official stated, citing their inaction during Iraq’s chemical attacks on Iran in the 1980s and today’s "inhumane sanctions" targeting Iranian civilians.

Esmaili argued that the current human rights framework is "dominated by a flawed Western discourse" that devalues human dignity.

"The West does not view humanity as inherently dignified. This is why such tragedies persist globally," he said.

In contrast, he praised the Eastern cultural sphere, particularly Iran and the Islamic world, for offering a "compelling alternative" grounded in compassion and collective responsibility.

Quoting the ancient Persian poet Saadi—"Human beings are limbs of one body, created from the same essence"—Esmaili noted that this message, displayed at the UN, underscores the East’s timeless emphasis on unity.

The conference concluded with a call to draft a new human rights document reflecting Eastern values.

Esmaili urged scholars to "seize this critical moment," stating that Iran’s government stands ready to support efforts toward a system prioritizing "human dignity over geopolitical interests."

The Israeli regime’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza has drawn global condemnation, yet Western powers have vetoed UN ceasefire resolutions and armed Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, human rights organizations face accusations of bias, with critics noting their failure to hold the Israeli regime accountable for war crimes, including targeting hospitals and displacing 1.9 million Palestinians.