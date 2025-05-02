Tehran, Havana follow up on joint biotechnology, vaccine production projects

TEHRAN – Cuban Ambassador to Tehran, Jorge Fernando Nicolás, in a meeting with Alireza Biglari, the Iranian deputy health minister for international affairs, discussed ways to follow up on joint projects, especially in biotechnology and vaccine production projects.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Iran Expo 2025, the seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is running from April 28 to May 2 at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairgrounds.

A delegation of Cuban officials, headed by the Ambassador, also met representatives of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the Food and Drug Organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Trade Promotion Organization.

Referring to the successful experience of cooperation between Iran and Cuba in the hepatitis B and Covid-19 vaccine projects, Biglari termed these relations as a successful model in international scientific interactions.

The seventh edition of Iran Expo, the country's largest and most significant export event aimed at strengthening connections with international markets, brings together representatives from more than 100 countries.

More than 2,000 companies and their representatives from around the globe are participating in the event, seeking to familiarize themselves with Iran’s industrial strengths and engage in negotiations and business interactions with some of the country’s leading brands across various sectors.

Cuba is one of the countries in Latin America with the highest level of cooperation with Iran in different fields, including the health sector, Ali Jafarian, an official with the health ministry, said in January.

“Thanks to advanced technologies in Cuba, the two countries have benefited from collaborative partnership in the health sector, such as developing Hepatitis and PastoCovac vaccines,” IRNA quoted Jafarian as saying.

During the meeting, Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the former deputy health minister for international affairs, highlighted that following the 10-year agreement reached last year, the joint meeting has gained more importance, particularly in economic and political sectors.

“So far, besides the main document, seven other documents related to organizations have been finalized, and four more documents are being reviewed. Also, a list of joint projects in the health sector has been prepared.”

During the meeting, the representatives of the stakeholder organizations and bodies presented their opinions and considerations about their own documents.

The participants also stressed the need to follow up on the agreements concluded by the private sector during the Havana International Exhibition in 2024.

The exchange of business delegations, the development of financial models to meet the Cuban markets’ needs, and the opening of a credit line for the private sector’s activities were among other issues that were emphasized.

strategic ties

In December 2024, Jafarian pointed to the status of Cuba as a political partner in the South American region and said that collaboration between Iran and Cuba is considered to be a strategic relationship.

In October 2024, Niknam and the Cuban ambassador to Tehran, Alexis Bandrich Vega, discussed ways to foster cooperation between the two countries.

The officials attended a coordinating meeting to discuss issues for the upcoming Iran-Cuban Joint Economic Committee Meeting.

Referring to the friendly relations, Vega said the main goal of the meeting was to boost solidarity between the two countries, IRNA reported.

“The two countries seek to establish peace not only between Iran and Cuba but among all the countries of the world,” the Cuban official stressed.

Sadly, sanctions have made life more difficult for targeted nations due to imposed barriers and restrictive measures, he added.

Holding the joint committee meeting will bring positive outcomes for the two countries. Cuba is a safe market for Iran. Also, it can be a reliable friend with potential benefits in the long term for the country.

Niknam, for his part, said the friendly relations between Iran and Cuba are exemplary. There have always been positive interactions between the two countries, but the current relations can be expanded.

The official also touched on the joint projects to develop vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed optimism that the joint commission will help develop the relations between Iran and Cuba.

