Polish cyclists rally in Gilan province

TEHRAN--Polish cyclists have moved from Warsaw toward Isfahan to commemorate General Andres' Liberation Army in World War II, pay respect to 120,000 Polish prisoners released from Soviet labor camps and appreciate the hospitality of Iranians towards Polish emigrants, said the head of the Touring and Automobile Club of Gillan.

Mohsen Vahedi told CHTN that 32 Polish cyclists moved from Warsaw, passed countries of Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey, and entered Iran via Bazargan border.

They have planned to visit the cities of Bandar Anzali, Tehran, and Isfahan, go to the graveyards of Polish emigrants buried in these cities, and commemorate their memories, he said.

They will leave Iran via Razi Border in Khoy, West Azarbaijan province in May 9, he added.

Touring and Automobile Club of Gilan with cooperation of Gilan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department welcome rally of Polish cyclists through plannings made in Gilan route and accompany them until they leave Gilan, he pointed out.

Vahedi also said 147 nations are members of FIA which support the rally of sightseeing tours in form of cycles and cars.

“We hope that We hope that such tours, with a tourism focus, which bring a message of peace and friendship and also familiarize foreign tourists with the culture, customs, and historical attractions of our country, especially Gilan, will receive more attention and support from the authorities,” he added.

Comprised of 245 motoring and motor sport club members in 147 countries, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is in a unique position to facilitate communication and the exchange of ideas among its 80 million members. This comprehensive access means that the FIA and its clubs can actively educate and inform members of their responsibilities and encourage them to behave safely and make choices that are environmentally sound.

KD

