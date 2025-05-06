Iran announces adjustment to visa validity for U.S. applicants

TEHRAN - Iran’s Interests Section in Washington, D.C. has announced a reduction in the validity period for tourist and entry visas issued to U.S. applicants.

According to a statement released on Monday, the validity of both entry and tourist visas has been shortened from 90 days to 45 days, effective May 1, 2025.

Under the new regulation, visa holders must enter the Islamic Republic within 45 days from the date of issuance, the Interests Section confirmed.

No further details were provided regarding the reasons behind the policy change.

AM