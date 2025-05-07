Italian ambassador visits National Museum of Iran

TEHRAN - On Tuesday, Paola Amadei, the Ambassador of Italy to Iran, visited the National Museum of Iran and held a meeting with Jebrael Nokandeh, the museum’s director-general.

The meeting, attended by the cultural attaché of the Italian Embassy and a representative from the Italy Desk at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the need to enhance cultural cooperation, particularly in the fields of museology, restoration, and archaeology.

The ambassador highlighted the long-standing and outstanding collaboration between the two countries in terms of cultural heritage, expressing Italy’s full readiness to expand these partnerships at various levels further. She also praised past joint achievements in research and exhibition projects and called for the continuation of this fruitful cooperation.

For his part, the Director-General of the National Museum of Iran reviewed the history of joint initiatives with Italian scientific and cultural institutions, citing successful exhibitions such as "Iran and Italy: 60 Years of Collaboration on Cultural Heritage" as well as collaborations with prestigious museums like the Aquileia Museum and the Vatican Museums. Nokandeh expressed hope that, given the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, such cultural exchanges would continue to thrive in the future

Following the meeting, the Italian delegation toured various sections of the Museum of Ancient Iran, where they observed notable artifacts from Iran’s ancient civilizations, including relics from Shahr-e Sukhteh (Burnt City) and Persepolis. The visit served as an opportunity for the Italian side to reaffirm Iran’s rich historical heritage and explore new avenues for future collaborations in research, exhibitions, and cultural heritage preservation between the two countries.

