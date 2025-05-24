Iran endorses any efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism in the region, says envoy to Turkey

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Turkey, Mohammad-Hassan Habibzadeh, reiterated Tehran’s commitment to regional stability, emphasizing that Iran supports any initiative aimed at eliminating terrorism and enhancing security among neighboring countries.

His remarks came during a meeting with Okay Memis, the Secretary General of Turkey’s National Security Council, held in Ankara on Saturday. Habibzadeh underscored the importance of cooperation between Iran and Turkey, particularly in efforts to promote peace and stability across the region.

Both officials agreed that strengthening security collaboration between the two nations is essential for addressing common threats and maintaining regional stability. They discussed a range of ongoing issues, including the situation in Syria and the progress of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on Iran’s nuclear program. The talks aim to bring about a nuclear deal that limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of sanctions.

Additionally, Tehran welcomed the recent announcement by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of its decision to disband and cease its armed activities against Turkey. Iran expressed hope that this move would contribute to regional peace and stability, easing tensions and fostering better relations among all parties involved.

