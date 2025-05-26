FAO’s new representative to Iran presents credentials to foreign minister

TEHRAN – Farrukh Toirov, the newly appointed Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to the Islamic Republic of Iran, presented his credentials to Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, 25 May 2025, and officially commenced his assignment.

Toirov, national of Tajikistan, brings over 20 years of extensive experience in international development and agricultural programming to his new role. His diplomatic mission in Iran marks the beginning of a new chapter in FAO's cooperation with the country, aiming to strengthen collaboration in the areas of agricultural production and productivity, fisheries, food safety, sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, climate change mitigation and reduction.

Prior to his appointment in Iran, Toirov held several key positions within FAO, including Deputy FAO Representative in Pakistan and Senior Programme Officer heading FAO’s provincial office in Peshawar. Over the years, he has managed diverse portfolios across multiple regions, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation (Chechnya), Somalia, Ukraine, and Pakistan.

Toirov’s appointment reaffirms FAO’s continued commitment to supporting Iran in achieving its national development priorities.