NIDC completes drilling of 20 onshore oil, gas wells in 2 months

TEHRAN - The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has completed the drilling and development of 20 onshore oil and gas wells during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – May 21), according to Shana.

Hamidreza Shafi’ee Makvandi, deputy head of NIDC for drilling operations, said the wells included four development and appraisal wells and 16 workover or completion wells.

Of the total wells drilled, 16 were located in oilfields operated by subsidiaries of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), one in the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company’s operational area, one for the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), one for Pars Oil and Gas Company, and one as part of a project completed and handed over to the client, he added.

Shafi’ee Makvandi said total drilling depth during the period reached 21,773 meters, marking an increase of 1,619 meters compared to the same period last year.

He also noted that 12 drilling rigs were relocated across operational zones during this period.

EF/MA