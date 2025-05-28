OIC-15: Islamic policymakers ready for AI-dominated industrial revolution

TEHRAN – Amid a rapidly transforming technological landscape, the Iranian capital played host to a pivotal event this week: the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform.

The meeting, held on May 19-20, 2025, brought together key policymakers from across the Islamic world to discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for global leadership in science and technology.

At the end of the meeting, a five-page statement was adopted by consensus of Islamic countries, which is a basic document on AI.

With the participation of Ministers of Science and Technology from countries including Iran, Tunisia, Malaysia, and Indonesia, as well as senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Brunei Darussalam, Kazakhstan, and Turkey, the Meeting focused on harnessing AI as a transformative force for societal progress and economic prosperity.

In a series of crucial deliberations, the ministers underscored the urgency for cooperation and innovation among OIC member states to ensure the Islamic zone does not fall behind in the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution.

At the meeting’s close, the OIC-15 ministers approved the Tehran AI Declaration, a crucial document, marking a significant step toward aligning Islamic countries in shaping a collective AI strategy that reflects their values and aspirations.

Emerging role in fourth industrial revolution

Iranian Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, delivered a compelling statement, calling AI "the most profound technological force shaping our world today."

He emphasized that the Islamic world must act decisively to avoid being sidelined in this new era, with its transformative capabilities spanning industries from healthcare to agriculture, energy, and beyond.

“The world is undergoing remarkable changes under the influence of artificial intelligence,” Simaei Sarraf said. “If we do not act now, our nations will face severe technological and economic challenges in the coming decades."

The minister’s statement aligned with broader concerns over the widening digital divide.

“The International Monetary Fund projects that AI could add up to half a percent annually to global GDP between 2025 and 2030.

Yet, the benefits are not being distributed equally,” he warned.

“While North America and China stand to gain significantly from AI, emerging economies in the Global South, including many in our region, face the risk of being left behind.”

The Tehran Declaration, which was finalized at the conclusion of the meeting, stresses the importance of strategic AI education, workforce development, and collaborative research.

As part of the declaration's seven core pillars, the ministers highlighted the need for AI infrastructure improvements, data sharing, and collaborative ventures to foster a sustainable, inclusive AI ecosystem across OIC member states.

A Call for ethics in an AI-powered language of power

The discussion around AI ethics was particularly poignant, with strong remarks made by Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abd Kadir, who cautioned that “AI is not just another tool.

It is emerging as a new language of power. If we do not master this language on our own terms, we may find ourselves subject to definitions that do not reflect our values.”

This statement resonated deeply with attendees, who reflected on the ethical and moral implications of AI in a world where technology could be used for both progress and destruction.

Taking a critical stance against Israel’s use of AI in military operations, the Malaysian minister used the Meeting opportunity to speak out against the unchecked technological power wielded by nations with advanced AI systems.

“AI is being used not for progress, but for precision warfare, surveillance, and destruction. We must ensure that AI serves humanity and not the dark side of power.”

Hossein Simaei Sarraf also highlighted the ethical dimension of AI. He expressed grave concerns over its misuse in modern conflicts: “The ongoing tragedy in Gaza underscores the need for a robust ethical framework for AI.

The use of AI to target civilians, as has been reported in Gaza, represents a grave violation of international law and human dignity.” He called on Islamic countries to lead the way in developing AI systems grounded in human rights and ethical principles.



A commitment to collaboration and shared progress

The Tehran meeting also emphasized the need for unity within the Islamic world as AI becomes a critical driver of future economies. Prof.

Farhad Yazdandoust, the head of Iran's MSRT Center for International Scientific Cooperation (CISC), reflected on the importance of this moment.

“This document, the Tehran Declaration, is the first of its kind among Islamic countries,” he said. “It is a testament to the collective will of our nations to not only be participants in the AI revolution but to actively shape its course."

Yazdandoust, who, along with his colleagues at CISC, an international policy-making body of the MSRT spent several months preparing the groundwork for the landmark meeting, noted that the Declaration's emphasis on collaborative research, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing would be pivotal in achieving AI's full potential for societal benefit.

“In a world that is increasingly fragmented, this consensus among Islamic countries is a powerful signal that, despite political differences, we can unite around the shared goal of fostering innovation and inclusion."

The Declaration’s pillars on AI education, workforce development, and research were identified as critical to closing the digital divide.

Experts emphasized that without access to AI education and infrastructure, many countries in the Islamic world would struggle to keep pace with global advancements.

As part of the initiative, the OIC-15 countries committed to developing AI-focused academic programs, offering AI training opportunities to vulnerable groups, and establishing joint AI research centers to foster cooperation.

Building AI-ready ecosystems for the future

One of the most ambitious components of the Tehran Declaration is its focus on enhancing the region’s AI infrastructure and talent mobility.

Ministers agreed to establish cross-border platforms for sharing computing resources, including high-performance computing (HPC) clusters and AI supercomputing hubs.

“This is crucial for ensuring that no country is left behind in the race to develop and deploy AI technologies,” Simaei Sarraf explained.

The Declaration also called for the creation of an inter-Islamic network of young scientists and innovators, aimed at inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders in AI.

This initiative reflects a shared recognition of the role youth and women will play in shaping the future of science and technology in the Islamic world.

As First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref, pointed out, “The youth and women represent an unprecedented opportunity for innovation in the Islamic world.

Their potential must be harnessed for the region to thrive in this new technological era.”

Looking ahead: a unified Islamic front in AI

At the Tehran summit, one thing stood out above all else: the repeated warnings from senior officials that the Islamic zone should not lag behind developments.

"Those who pioneer innovations particularly in AI, quantum computing, robotics, space technologies, cognitive sciences, and biotechnologies will gain strategic advantages to lead the future", said Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mondher Belaid.

He added: "We as nations bound by shared values and membership in OIC, must strive to establish solid, trusted and sustainable partnership and work together for mutual benefit."

As the meeting drew to a close, Ali Akbar Salehi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, emphasized that Islamic countries must not simply adapt to the future shaped by AI—they must create it.

"We must not let AI shape our future; we must build its future," he said.

Salehi proposed the establishment of a university network among Islamic nations, aimed at fostering long-term educational programs and collaborative research initiatives focused on AI, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies.

Salehi’s impassioned call for cooperation echoed throughout the meeting.

"Neglecting AI is not just a missed opportunity; it leads to a form of modern slavery," he warned. “We are at a crossroads—now is the time for cooperation, not competition. If we do not act today, it will be too late tomorrow.”

The Tehran Declaration, with its strong emphasis on unity, ethical responsibility, and innovative collaboration, marks a turning point in the global dialogue on AI.

The OIC-15 nations are poised to not only participate in the AI revolution but to ensure it is shaped in a way that aligns with the values and aspirations of the Islamic world.

As AI continues to redefine the global order, the decisions made at this landmark meeting will echo for generations to come.



