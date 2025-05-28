COP 7 in Tehran to focus on Caspian seal protection

TEHRAN – The Seventh Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, known as COP 7, which will be held in Tehran, will focus on the preservation of the Caspian seal.

The Caspian seal is the only marine mammal in the Caspian Sea. The species is now listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, with its population declining due to various reasons from one million in the past to 70,000, currently.

In recent years, the increase in the discovery of seals’ carcasses on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea has raised concerns among environmentalists that the Caspian seal is at greater risk of extinction than ever before. In the past two months, 18 carcasses were discovered on Mazandaran coasts, IRNA reported.

Addressing the coordination meeting for the protection of the Caspian seal species, Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), said that given the recent losses of the seals and their critical status, conservation efforts need to be prioritized.

During the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, held from May 22 to 23 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the five Caspian Sea states (Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan) discussed environmental challenges threatening such as shrinking water level, pollution, habitat destruction, and decline in population of marine animals,” IRNA quoted Ansari as saying.

Underscoring the need for regional cooperation to protect the biodiversity of the Caspian ecosystem, Ansari said based on regional diplomacy, it is essential to focus specifically on the Caspian Sea environment to save endangered species, particularly the Caspian seals, through enhanced joint measures, the official noted.

The official went on to highlight the significance of promoting inter-sectoral cooperation among responsible bodies such as fisheries and veterinary organizations, saying that fostering joint efforts will reduce conflicts over the conservation of these species.

Conservation action plan to save Caspian seal

In November 2024, DOE started implementing a national action plan that focuses on the conservation of the Caspian seal.

The main objective of the plan is to conserve the Caspian seal, a rare, valuable, endemic, and endangered species of the Caspian Sea, as the priority of marine environmental activities, IRNA quoted Mohammad Talebi-Matin, an official with the DOE, as saying.

The establishment of a center for the Caspian seal conservation in Tarbiat Modarres University branch of Noor County is among the important measures taken in this regard.

It has fostered positive interactions between the university and the executive units, which is expected to bring about positive results in the protection of Caspian seals in the near future, the official noted.

Executive working groups have been formed in cooperation with governors and other beneficiaries under the management of provincial departments of environment in Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan provinces.

Also, the rescue centers of the seals in these three provinces are well-equipped, and a specialized training workshop has already been held for the beneficiaries and rangers, Talebi-Matin said.

The training included basic methods of rescue, release, carcasses disposal, and correct sample gathering.

In addition, examining the seals’ carcasses on the beaches to identify the cause of their loss is being pursued in cooperation with neighboring countries and related organizations.

Caspian seal is in dire need of protection. The preservation of the Caspian seals cannot be merely accomplished by Iran’s efforts; it necessitates the collaboration of neighboring countries, including Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

