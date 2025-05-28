Deputy FM talks multilateral, international matters with Chinese and Russian envoys 

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi held separate meetings with the ambassadors of China and Russia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the latest updates on Iran-U.S. negotiations.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Gharibabadi confirmed his meetings with Cong Peiwu, China’s ambassador, and Alexey Dedov, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran.

“Given the upcoming BRICS summit as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the coming months, in separate meetings with the ambassadors of Russia and China, we reviewed the development and strengthening of cooperation within the framework of these two important groups of countries,” he noted.

Additionally, Gharibabadi and the ambassadors exchanged views on the recent developments in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States held in Rome. The two sides are negotiating a deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the termination of sanctions. Iran keeps in close contact with its allies on the talks’ developments.



