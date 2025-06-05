Trump admin. sanctions four ICC judges over probes into US, Israeli actions

The U.S. has announced sanctions against four judges with the International Criminal Court (ICC), an international legal body tasked with investigating and trying individuals accused of grave violations of international law.

The court roused U.S. anger when it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged abuses in Gaza, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, Al Jazeera reported.

The ICC has also drawn the opprobrium of the U.S. by investigating alleged war crimes committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the sanctions would target Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel. The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies,” Rubio said in a statement.