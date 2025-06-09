Over $1b allocated for medicine imports since March

TEHRAN - Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced that it has allocated and supplied more than $1.041 billion for the import of medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, and medical equipment since the beginning of the current Iranian year (late March).

According to the announcement, between the start of the year and June 7, a total of over $1.041 billion in foreign currency was provided through both preferential and non-preferential exchange rates.

Under the quarterly budget plan, $800 million in preferential currency and $400 million in non-preferential currency were expected to be allocated for these imports during the first quarter of the year.

However, despite a shortfall in the provision of preferential currency by the relevant agencies, the Central Bank—under instructions from its governor emphasizing the importance of public health—managed to supply more than $525 million in preferential currency and $520 million in non-preferential currency by June 7.

