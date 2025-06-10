Newsom says Trump deploying another 2,000 National Guard troops to LA

The Trump administration is deploying another 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles, adding to the initial 2,000 already ordered to the city over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newson announced Monday.

“I was just informed Trump is deploying another 2,000 Guard troops to L.A.,” he posted to X.

Gavin contends that the first 2,000 have been given no food or water and that only approximately 300 have been deployed in the city.

“The rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders,” Newsom wrote.

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” he added. “This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops.”

The revelation comes after the Trump administration over the weekend deployed 2,000 Guard troops to Los Angeles over the weekend amid ongoing protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The administration ratcheted up tensions on Monday when it ordered the U.S. military to deploy about 700 Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal personnel and resources, further increasing military presence in the city.

Newsom has called that deployment “un-American.”

“U.S. Marines have served honorably across multiple wars in defense of democracy,” Newsom posted to X. “They are heroes. They shouldn’t be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President.”

Newsom also accused President Trump of using the National Guard “to manufacture a crisis,” after protests.

The Trump administration’s deployment of the California National Guard has prompted a lawsuit from California’s attorney general, which called it an unprecedented power grab that exceeds his authority.

