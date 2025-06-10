Woman who inspired Gaza flotilla says ‘message of humanity’ reached world

For the past week, Madleen Kulab, the 30-year-old fisherwoman and inspiration for the name of the Madleen aid ship, had followed the vessel’s journey with a mixture of hope and anxiety as it sailed towards Gaza’s shores in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade.

Throughout its voyage, Kulab remained in close contact with organisers of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which launched the vessel.

But her guarded optimism gave way to heartbreak when she woke Monday to the news that Israeli forces had intercepted the ship in international waters and detained all 12 people on board, including the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“I was deeply disheartened,” Kulab told Al Jazeera. “I strongly anticipated this scenario, but I was truly hoping for a miracle that somehow the ship would break the blockade and reach Gaza.”

The night before the ship was intercepted, Kulab had spoken to one of the 12 people on board, Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament from France. Hassan, who is of Palestinian origin, told Kulab over a video call that her biggest dream was to visit Gaza.

“Her words really moved me, the way she’s devoted her life to the Palestinian cause,” Kulab said.

“And yet, that simple dream [to visit Gaza] has been made impossible by Israel.”