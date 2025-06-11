Iran beaten by Kazakhstan in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women's volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan (14-25, 18-25, 25-22, 24-26) in the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Wednesday.

Prior to this match, Team Melli had secured victories over Indonesia, New Zealand, and the Philippines in their Pool B matches. Pool A features Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.

Iran will secure a berth in the semifinals if they defeat Mongolia on Thursday.

The top two teams from each pool after the preliminary rounds will advance to the knockout semifinals on June 13. The semifinal winners will compete in the final match on June 14, while the remaining classification matches will determine the final standings.

Notably, the fifth-ranked team in Pool A will face the sixth-ranked team in Pool B for 10th–11th place. Additionally, the third- and fourth-placed teams from both pools will compete for their respective rankings.

The Nations Cup is taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.